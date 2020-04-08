Three arrested in Sumter Co. following drug bust

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men and a woman after investigators found drugs and weapons in a home on April 1.
Deputies arrested 29-year-old Kevin Coard, 24-year-old Nathan Dickerson, and 23-year-old Ashley Ward on multiple charges.
Officials executed a search warrant at a home on Antrim Court. During the search, investigators found 77 grams of marijuana, 15.75 grams of methamphetamines, and nearly 26 grams of other suspected drugs including crack, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Deputies also found several weapons in the home. Officials believe some of those weapons were stolen.
Each person has been charged with marijuana, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Ward has also been charged with possession of methamphetamines after investigators found the drug among items she owns.
