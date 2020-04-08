Spectrum employee tests positive for COVID-19, spokesman says

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One Spectrum employee at their West Columbia office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesman.
The employee, according to Patrick Paterno, last reported to the Spectrum office two weeks ago. Employees at the facility were notified Tuesday night when they learned of the case and have asked those who were in direct contact with the employee to self-quarantine.
According to Paterno, Spectrum is adhering to cleaning and disinfection procedures in accordance with CDC guidance. The company has also implemented remote work options for employees while staggering shifts and break schedules for those employees who are at the office to limit the number of workers in break rooms and cafeterias.
Paterno said the company has provided employees with an additional 15 days of COVID-19 paid leave.
