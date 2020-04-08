SCHSL hands down decisions regarding training regiments for student-athletes amid COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With COVID-19 forcing the South Carolina High School League to suspend sports activities through the end of April due to COVID-19, many close to sports programs have wondered what the league will allow as student-athletes look to remain in shape.
On Wednesday, SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton announced schools in the league will be allowed to conduct training and workouts with athletes participating in spring sports using any media platform. However, athletes and/or coaches will not be allowed to come together in one location for training and conditioning.
“While many are eager to get back together and start working again, we cannot stress enough that coach(es) and/or athlete(s) must not meet in person or groups to conduct these training sessions,” Singleton said in a statement. “One on one activities and use of school facilities will not be permitted. The SCHSL continues to think of you during this difficult time and our staff is available to answer any questions you may have.”
Singleton said the workouts must be led by a coach and must take place after “normal” school hours in order to allow student-athletes to complete their academic requirements. The workouts also must be approved by the local school district after reviewing possible health risks and legal consequences.
Singleton added that workouts put on paper or weekly workouts that can be distributed and followed by athletes at home will also be allowed.
Athletes involved in cheer will also be allowed to do specific training except tumbling and stunting due to safety concerns.
Athletes who participate in sports that are in closed season are only allowed to offer strength and conditioning activities only. Any training or gathering of athletes and/or coaches at this time will be considered a violation of closed season rules and regulations, according to Singleton.
The SCHSL continues to encourage athletes and coaches to continue following social distancing guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.