SCHP opens investigation after deadly tractor-trailer crash

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A person has died after a tractor-trailer overturned in Saluda County on Tuesday.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 178. The tractor-trailer was headed west on the highway when the vehicle crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road and overturned, according to SCHP.
The driver of the truck died on the scene.
SCHP is investigating the crash.
