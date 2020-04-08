SC State Guard helps to convert MUSC fitness center into field hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Guard helped to convert a MUSC fitness center into a 250-bed field hospital.
The field hospital will be used for COVID 19 patients who are recovering and ready to be discharged.
“What was thought to have taken two weeks, took only two days to accomplish,” said Brian Wood the Emergency Management Coordinator for MUSC adding, “The level of professionalism and skill of the members of the State Guard was unbelievable, they went above and beyond.”
According to officials, 20 members of the State Guard’s 1st Civil Support Brigade began the mission at MUSC on April 3rd only one day after the orders were given and completed the mission in two days.
“This mission is one of the most impactful that I have ever participated in, and our soldiers’ performance was simply outstanding”, said MAJ David Preston, Executive Officer of the 3rd Battalion, 1st Civil Support Brigade.
The latest report from MUSC posted on Monday shows a total of 292 positive cases have been associated with MUSC Health outpatients and people who have been tested at the West Ashley site.
Three current hospital patients have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of the 295 Charleston-area coronavirus cases linked with MUSC Health, 41 cases involve members of the system’s health care workforce.
However, MUSC Health says that “at this time, no MUSC Health care team member has developed COVID-19 from hospital or ambulatory patient exposure,” adding that those who tested positive “acquired the virus from community and travel transmission.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest count of COVID-19 cases by zip code estimates just under 17,000 possible cases statewide. That data, released just before midnight on Monday night, lists a total number of possible cases at approximately 16,853.
The official count of confirmed cases statewide, updated as of Tuesday afternoon, stands at 2,417.
