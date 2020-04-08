S.C. coroners, funeral directors prepare for coronavirus related deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Coroners and funeral directors across the country are preparing for a large number of deaths from COVID-19.
Some states, like New York, are already creating makeshift morgues ahead of the spike in cases. While we haven’t seen anything near that situation in South Carolina, coroners, like Gary Watts of Richland County, say they are taking extra steps to prepare.
Watts is also the President of the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners. He says coroners train and prepare for situations like COVID-19 every year, hoping they never have to put any of those plans into action. Right now, he says his team is working to make sure they have the space and resources to do their job. “Our biggest issue at this point in time is dealing with the number of cases that seem to be increasing on a daily basis. We're making sure we have the capacity to handle those descendants until they can be turned over to funeral homes," Watts explained.
Watts says his team and all Richland County first responders are wearing personal protection equipment or PPE. Right now, they have enough equipment, but they’re fearful of a potential shortage. “People have definitely raised the prices on these items from our regular suppliers. If they can get them then the prices are higher, but a lot of them are not even able to get their hands on any items, so that’s potentially a big problem down the road for us,” said Watts.
Funeral directors are also facing potential equipment shortages. Greg Dunbar of Dunbar Funeral Home says his team has a limited amount of PPE. "We have enough now to handle our caseload, but we are finding the same challenges that other folks are finding," said Dunbar. His staff has been trained to handle COVID-19 cases when they’re called, but the funeral home is conducting most of its business by phone and email. "We’re following the local and national guidelines. We want to keep everybody safe," said Dunbar.
Dunbar says they’re still offering funeral services of ten or fewer family members, but most people are choosing to put those arrangements on hold for now. “We will make sure they receive the service that they deserve," Dunbar explained.
Both Dunbar and Coroner Watts want South Carolinians to know their actions will play a big role in whether or not their systems will become overwhelmed. “If people will continue to do what they’re supposed to do, as far as staying inside and social distancing, then I think we can manage this, but I don't think its something we can take our eye off of either," said Watts.
Coroner Watts says his team is working to establish additional morgue space in case they need it, but right now, they have been able to handle the deaths they are seeing statewide. Watts also says it’s been difficult for states to help out one another because right now, everyone is in need of extra hands and equipment.
