Orangeburg mayor declares state of emergency, issues curfew for city

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Orangeburg Mayor Michael C. Butler declared a state of emergency and set a curfew for the city.
According to the proclamation, curfew is set to begin Thursday from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. The curfew prohibits traveling with the city and private gatherings on public property. However, the following exceptions have been set:
- Individuals driving commerical vehicles and transporting essential goods and products such as food, water, medicine, medical supplies and equipment, and fuel and petroleum products
- Individuals performing or assisting with military, healthcare, public safety, or emergency response operations.
- City employees who are providing City services
- Individuals traveling to and from work or their businesses
Anyone caught in violation of the curfew or refusing to comply with a law enforcement officer enforcing the curfew will be fined a maximum of $100.
Anyone in Orangeburg providing delivery services in Orangeburg will be required to wear a protective mask and sanitize their hands using an approved hand sanitizer before giving the item to any customer within city limits. A violation of this mandate will be fined a maximum of $50.
The proclamation also states that regular or special meetings for Orangeburg City Council may take place “by phone or other electronic means.”
The proclamation is set to expire in 14 days. You can read the full proclamation below.
