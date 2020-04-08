Official: Pair of Richland Co. detention center employees test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pair of employees at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Richland County’s public information officer.
Beverly Harris said the detention center learned the employees tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined on April 3. Once they found out, other employees at the detention center were notified. Harris said the employees at the detention center are taking “universal precautions” to ensure the safety of the employees
At this point, Harris said no detainees have tested positive for COVID-19. However, the detention center has now limited visitation for inmates. Physical contact between inmates and visitors is not allowed. Inmates are also allowed to have video visitation. The video equipment is thoroughly cleaned after each use.
Harris added detainees who are processed at Alvin S. Glenn are screened for COVID-19 before being taken into custody.
Also, the detention center has two empty housing units available in case inmates test positive for the virus and need to be transferred for quarantine purposes.
