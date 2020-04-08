S.C. nurse files lawsuit after being fired during COVID-19 self-quarantine

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Bamberg County woman who worked as a nurse has filed a lawsuit claiming she was wrongfully fired by PruittHealth-Bamberg.
According to the lawsuit, Kasi Dent was terminated from a nursing home facility two days after telling her supervisor she may have been in contact with her aunt in Kershaw County, who was quarantined for treating a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Dent told her supervisor she couldn’t remember if she was in contact with her aunt before or after her aunt treated the infected patient.
The lawsuit said Dent was told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
After going home, Dent texted her supervisor to ask if her leave would be covered by FMLA or if she would be paid. According to the lawsuit, Dent texted her supervisor one day later after not getting a response to ask again.
On the following day, Dent spoke to her aunt and learned that she was released from quarantine. The lawsuit said she notified her supervisor that her aunt was released from quarantine.
Shortly after, the lawsuit says Dent’s supervisor called and said she believed Dent was lying about when she was in contact with her aunt.
“I just don’t want you coming back,” the supervisor told Dent, according to the lawsuit.
Dent requested a formal termination letter but was not provided with one, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit claims the business violated a South Carolina statue which reads, “An employer may not fire, demote, or otherwise discriminate against an employee complying with an isolation or quarantine order.”
Dent is seeking punitive damages from the company.
Read the full lawsuit below:
