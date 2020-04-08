Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

A North Carolina doctor is suing the city of Charlotte and three police officers over her arrest at a concert where she was accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. Dr. Cordula Lutz says she was singled out for malicious prosecution and jailed overnight because she’s African American. She says the bill clearly was not counterfeit, and says she repeatedly humiliated before the case was dropped for lack of probable cause. Her lawyer says “the lawsuit is all about accountability and making sure that the presumption of guilt doesn't become a pattern. The city, its police and Live Nation Entertainment didn't respond to requests for comment.