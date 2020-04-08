Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Atlanta hospital to open space early; 348 virus deaths in GA
ATLANTA (AP) — Part of an expansion at an Atlanta hospital will open nearly four months early amid the coronavirus pandemic. Piedmont Healthcare announced Tuesday that three floors of the new Marcus Tower at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will open April 13. A statement says the space will provide 132 beds, including 64 ICU beds. Nearly 1,900 people have been hospitalized in Georgia because of the virus and at least 348 have died. The expansion comes as local officials grapple with a statewide stay-at-home order that overrode local restrictions. Another official on the Georgia coast is criticizing Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest order rolling back beaches closures during the pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-BEACH BATTLE
Georgia governor weighs `new options' amid virus backlash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A spokeswoman says Georgia's governor is “considering new options” amid criticism from local officials for his decision to reverse beach closures and other restrictions imposed by cities and counties to battle the coronavirus. Republican Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order for Georgia residents last week that also rolled back any tougher restrictions imposed by cities and counties. That meant local actions closing coastal beaches were reversed. Local officials who had pressed to close beaches at Tybee Island and St. Simons Island wrote distressed letters to the governor.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VETERANS MOVED
Families protest as veterans nursing home emptied for virus
ATLANTA (AP) — Family members are protesting a decision by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to move dozens of residents from a nursing home in suburban Atlanta. The agency says 34 veterans will be safer from new coronavirus infections in other VA locations. Spokesman Gregory Kendall says the VA is also trying to clear space in case the adjacent hospital in Decatur needs it for a surge of COVID-19 patients. He says residents are being taken to facilities elsewhere in Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina. Families protest they had no voice in the decision and fear what will happen to their relatives elsewhere.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-LEWIS
John Lewis, once Trump target, backs Joe Biden for president
ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis is backing Joe Biden for president. Lewis' support gives the prospective Democratic nominee his biggest symbolic endorsement among the many veteran black lawmakers who’ve lined up behind his candidacy. The 80-year-old Lewis describes the former vice president as “a man of courage, a man of great conscience, a man of faith.” Lewis says the 77-year-old Biden would “help us regain our way as a nation.” Lewis is battling pancreatic cancer but says he’d “travel around America” for Biden if social distancing guidelines are eased amid the coronavirus pandemic.
GUNS STOLEN-POLICE CAR
Police report: Guns stolen from Georgia chief's SUV
CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — A police report obtained by a Georgia newspaper says multiple guns were recently reported stolen from a city owned SUV driven by a police chief's. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Tuesday that the firearms were taken from Chamblee police Chief Kerry Thomas’ city-issued vehicle while it was parked at an apartment complex March 26. It’s unclear whether the guns belonged to Chamblee police. A department policy states that firearms shouldn't be left unattended inside take-home cars, and employees could face disciplinary action for violations. A city spokeswoman said the situation was a “personnel matter" that was addressed. The paper says Thomas wasn't available for comment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Atlanta: Mass virus tests begin in Georgia Tech parking deck
ATLANTA (AP) — Motorists have lined up in rows of cars at a mass drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus in Atlanta. The state is partnering with CVS Health, launching rapid testing Monday at a parking deck on Georgia Tech’s midtown Atlanta campus. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the plan recently. Georgia has recorded more than 200 virus-linked deaths and more than 1,300 hospitalizations. Total infections statewide exceed 7,000 and Fulton County, which is home to Atlanta, leads the state with nearly 1,000 cases. Experts say they hope more testing will give a better sense of how widespread the coronavirus is.
FATAL STABBING-GEORGIA
Police: One dead, two wounded in Georgia stabbing
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — A 19-year-old teenager in Georgia has been accused of stabbing his father to death and wounding two other family members. Police say Austin Chuong was booked into county jail for murder on Monday. Police say they found 56-year-old Andrew Choung dead when responding to a domestic disturbance call in the family home near Atlanta. News outlets report he's the father of Austin Choung. Police say 57-year-old Jenny Phang and 24-year-old Eric Choung was hospitalized for their injuries. Police say Austin Chuong was captured by police in the woods close to the family home.
OBIT-SENATOR DEATH-JACK HILL
Georgia Senate Appropriations Chairman Jack Hill has died
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor announced that Republican state Sen. Jack Hill has died. Hill was chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, which controls legislation involving how tax dollars are spent. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Hill’s death Monday. Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp says Hill’s cause of death is not immediately available but that coronavirus is not suspected. Hill was first elected to the state Senate in 1990 as a Democrat and was serving his 15th term in the chamber. He switched parties in 2002. Hill's district includes Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans and parts of Emanuel and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.