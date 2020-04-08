Fort Jackson personnel required to wear face-covering when entering public facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson officials have released a new mandate that requires personnel to wear a face-covering when entering public facilities.
The mandate goes into effect on April 10th at 5 p.m.
For non-public facilities, a face-covering must be available if a 6-ft distance cannot be maintained.
If medical masks are not available, civilian face masks may be worn as long as they are black, brown, white, OCP or ACU patterns with no logos, or phrases.
ACU uniforms are not to be used as face-coverings because it is chemically treated.
