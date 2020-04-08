First Alert Forecast: Very Warm Temperatures, Isolated Strong Storm The Next Few Days

First Alert Today For Isolated Late Day Storm
First Alert Days For Easter Sunday and Monday For Strong Storms
Windy and very warm today with above normal High temperatures. We’ll reach the upper 80s by afternoon, with the heating of the day and a small disturbance over the state, an isolated strong thunderstorm is possible this evening through the overnight hours (Thursday morning) . Any storms that form could contain brief heavy rain and possible small hail. Most of us will remain dry, however the potential is still around for a storm or two.
Today is an Alert Day for an very isolated strong strom. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issues a "Marginal Risk" of severe weather for all of the Midlands and a "Slight Risk for the upstate..
Windy and Hot for Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to Near 90 degrees with a few scattered thunderstorms. A cold front will drop in from the North by late Thursday night, this will put an end to our warm (Hot for April) temperatures. Much cooler Friday through the weekend.
All eyes will be on Easter Sunday for the chance of strong storms as the next system will be coming our way.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for a few isolated strong storms.
- Much cooler Friday into the weekend.
- Alert Days Easter Sunday and Monday for strong storms possible
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds, 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A few could contain strong winds and small hail. Breezy and very warm. Highs upper 80s
Tonight: Fair. Lows middle 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Windy and Hot! Highs upper 80s to Near 90 degrees. Rain chance 20%
Friday: Partly sunny and much cooler. Highs upper 60s
