FIRST ALERT: AM Storms, Fire Danger for Thursday, then heavy rain and storms by Easter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a lot of changes in your First Alert Forecast, including strong storms, gusty winds and a fire threat.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. A few showers and/or strong storms are possible late tonight into Thursday morning (20-30%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
· Thursday is an Alert Day! A cold front will swing through the Midlands, bringing a chance of AM showers/storms (30%) and strong, gusty winds. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Thursday. A Lake Wind Advisory is also in effect.
· Temperatures will sink into the upper 60s by Friday under a mix of sun and clouds.
· Heads up! Easter Sunday and Monday are Alert Days! We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, it's a First Alert. A few showers and/or strong storms are possible late tonight into Thursday morning. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Thursday is an Alert Day! A cold front will move through the area. A few showers and/or strong storms could develop mainly during the morning. Some rain could be heavy. Rain chances are around 30%.
However, strong, gusty winds will also be a big threat Thursday. In fact, as of this writing, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Midlands Thursday afternoon and evening. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph, and with lightning in the forecast, dry ground fuels and low relative humidity values, fires could get out of hand quickly. Also, a Lake Winds Advisory is in effect for the area.
Otherwise, as we move into your Thursday, expect clearing skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
By Friday, high temperatures will drop into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Bundle up!
On Saturday, we're expecting increasing clouds. Late day showers are in your forecast as a low pressure system approaches the state. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Heads up! Sunday and Monday are both Alert Days.
Low pressure will bring a good dose of rain and potential strong thunderstorms to the area for Easter Sunday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. A few isolated strong storms are also possible. Watch out for flooding. Rain chances on Sunday are around 90% for now. We'll keep you posted. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Rain and potential storms will continue into Monday, especially for the first part of the day, as a cold front moves through the state. Again, some of the rain will be heavy. Rain chances are around 60%. Weather conditions will improve through the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s.
First Alert Night: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows will be in the mid 60s.
First Alert Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Windy and Warm. Chance of AM Rain/Storms Possible (30%). Fire Weather Watch. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Rain Moves in Saturday Night. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Alert Day Sunday (Easter): Mostly Cloudy. Showers & Storms (90%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers, mainly early (60%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.