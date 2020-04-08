Debate over Santee Cooper slows down SC lawmakers’ plan to avoid shutdown

Speaker of the House Jay Lucas (R-Darlington) sent a letter to the chairman of the Santee Cooper board and Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall. Speaker Lucas wrote, “Let me be explicitly clear, if state law gave me or the House of Representatives the authority, I would seek the immediate unqualified removal of each member of the Santee Cooper Board and the dismissal, for cause, of the entire senior management. Unfortunately for the people of South Carolina, I do not have that authority. However, I do predict and will applaud your ultimate removal from your positions in the appropriate manner.”