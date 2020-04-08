CPD, SLED investigating officer-involved shooting on Monticello Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monticello Road.
CPD Officers were initially patrolling an area off Monticello Road and Columbia College Drive shortly before 6 p.m. after receiving reports of car break-ins.
While patrolling the area, a CPD officer stopped to speak with a man who was walking along Monticello Road. As the officers got out of his patrol vehicle, the man ran from the scene.
During the foot chase, the man pulled a gun, causing the officer to fire his department-issued gun. The officer stuck the man at least once.
The man was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
The officer was not injured during the incident and will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation by SLED.
The Columbia Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is also conducting an administrative investigation.
