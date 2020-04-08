CPD: Man arrested, charged with DUI after running vehicle into home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit has arrested a man in connection with a drunk driving hit and run accident.
Markevis Kinard, 26, has been charged with driving under the influence (DUI), driving under suspension (DUS), hit and run attended vehicle, hit and run property damage, and reckless driving. Kinard was also cited for violating the state’s ‘Home or Work’ Order.
An investigation by TSU officers indicates that Markevis Kinard hit a car at a Farrow Road gas station shortly before 7:30 a.m. today.
Kinard is accused of leaving that scene and crashing his car into a home on the 2600 block of Chestnut Street.
CPD was dispatched to the scene and found Kinard in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Officials say one person was inside a back portion of the home at the time of the collision but did not report any injuries.
Kinard is being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. He has outstanding narcotics and gun arrest warrants from Prosperity, S.C.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.