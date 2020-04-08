Clemson University moves all summer classes to online during coronavirus outbreak

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Clemson University announced Wednesday that all undergraduate and graduate summer academic courses will move to online instruction.
The move was effective through Aug. 7, which is the completion of the summer term.
All sessions identified as Summer, Summer I, Summer II and Summer Mini A-D were included in the move, university officials said.
The extension of online instruction through the summer is being made before class registration, housing and other deadlines that are rapidly approaching, officials said.
Academic support resources will remain available online to students over the summer through the Class of 1956 Academic Success Center.
New student orientation this summer will also be conducted primarily through virtual sessions, officials said.
"If conditions allow, in-person components will be conducted just prior to the start of classes in August," the university said in a release. "The university is in the process of finalizing a robust orientation program and will be reaching out to all new students to provide details in the near future."
No decisions have yet been made about availability of facilities, opening of statewide offices or events scheduled to occur after May 8.
The University will evaluate those activities in light of the continued spread of COVID-19 and make decisions as more information becomes available.
University officials continue to monitor the situation, and updates and information can be found on the University’s COVD-19 website at Clemson.edu/coronavirus.
