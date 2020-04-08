Clarendon Co. deputies searching for suspects who stole vehicle from convenience store

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to identify two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle.
Officials say the two men stole a 2007 dark blue Cadillac with a South Carolina tag #SJF686 from the Short Trip Convenience Store in Paxville on April 5th.
Both suspects are thought to be from the Sumter area.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 1-803-435-4414.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.