City of Sumter enforcing curfew on April 8th

City of Sumter to enacting curfew on April 8th (Source: https://www.sumtersc.gov/)
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 7, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 11:02 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Sumter will be enforcing a curfew beginning on April 8th.

The curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The ordinance will restrict travel within city limits, with the exception of individuals traveling to and from work and for healthcare.

During the hours of the curfew, citizens are advised to stay in their homes and not travel freely.

Any person violating this ordinance is subject to a misdemeanor and can be fined up to $100 or 30 days in jail, the same punishment for violating any of McMaster’s COVID-19 related mandates.

