City of Cayce to enact curfew on April 8th

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Cayce City Council members voted to unanimously to enact a citywide curfew beginning on April 8th.
The curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.
It will restrict the travel of individuals inside the Cayce city limits with the exception of individuals traveling to and from work, for work purposes, or for healthcare.
During the hours of the curfew, individuals are advised to stay in their homes and not travel freely.
Anyone who violates the ordinance will be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor.
“As many cities and towns across our state continue to face uncertainty, one thing remains the same: the health and wellbeing of our Cayce citizens is our top priority," Cayce City Manager Tracy Hegle said. "The implementation of this curfew reinforces Governor McMaster’s ‘Home or Work’ Order and provides for an added layer of safety for our citizens by deterring unnecessary activity.”
