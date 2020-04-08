Christopher Towers’ residents concerned about confirmed coronavirus case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Christopher Towers Apartments, a senior living facility in Columbia, learned a neighbor contracted the coronavirus last week.
Since then, WIS has heard from several residents who say they’ve been forced to deal with the idea that this virus has somehow made it’s way into their home.
Senior residents of Christopher Towers received a notice from the building on April 1 informing them of a resident with a positive case of the coronavirus.
"That was probably one of the worst things that we could get in here, and all of us were worried about one person catching it in here," said one anonymous resident.
Some residents say there are a number of people with health conditions, like diabetes and breathing issues, living in Christopher Towers. As we have heard since this pandemic began, those types of people are at a higher risk for severe illness.
“I mean we’re just very vulnerable," the resident said. “So that was a nightmare that we didn’t want to happen.”
The building’s ownership company, Multifamily Select Inc., says they are taking every step possible to ensure their residents are protected.
They said they’re making changes to help stop the spread like eliminating community events, stopping visitation within the building and trying to clean common areas like elevators as much as possible.
“We have really limited the number of people who can come into that building, if a resident needs assistance and they have it set up with a company or an individual, those people are allowed into the building -- but visitors are not,” Matthew Neely, Multifamily Select Inc. Vice President, said. “We are looking out for them and if they have any questions, please take it up with the staff.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, management said they are still only aware of one positive case inside Christopher Towers Apartments. According to a notice sent to residents last week, ownership was unaware of how that person contracted the virus.
Because of that, the building management is asking residents to do their part to stay safe and healthy.
“Just be mindful of your neighbors, I know you like to talk to people, please do what you can to interact without being near each other," Neely said. “Email or phone call you neighbor, keep in touch, but its very important that we do our best not to congregate in large groups.”
But one resident is upset about how they were informed of the case.
“Slipping a note under somebody’s door -- that could be a death sentence," she said. “To me it just wasn’t appropriate.”
Residents received that letter on April 1. Building ownership says residents also received a notice on March 16 warning them about the outbreak and telling them to take extra precautions.
Due to privacy laws, ownership would not tell WIS the condition of the person who tested positive or if they are still living at the building at this time.
