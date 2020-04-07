US Dept. of Justice makes $850 million available to public safety agencies in fight against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Justice is making $850 million available to public safety agencies across the country to help them respond to COVID-19, according to U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy, Jr.
The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program will allow eligible state, local, and tribal governments to apply for the funds. The money can be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address the medical needs of inmates, and other eligible costs.
Agencies can apply for the grants until 11:59 p.m. on May 29. However, the deadline may be extended if necessary.
Any agency that was eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Progam are also eligible to apply for grants in the program.
For more information about the program, visit this link.
