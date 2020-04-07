SCHP: Driver dies after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a collision in Orangeburg on April 3.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver was heading north on Stilton Road in a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer. The vehicle crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road and overturned.
The driver was taken to the Regional Medical Center before being transported to Prisma Health Richland.
Officials said the driver died from the injuries suffered in the crash on April 6.
