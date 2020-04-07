S.C. health officials expect peak in COVID-19 related deaths in early May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Medical officials at a briefing with Governor McMaster Monday, April 6 spoke about a three-tiered contingency plan that they’ve set up with the South Carolina National Guard to battle COVID-19.
Traditional hospitals will be “Tier 3” facilities, and will continue to provide a higher level of care.
“Tier 1” and “Tier 2” facilities may range from hospital tents to converted coliseums, and will be utilized to expand healthcare services.
“So when we look at the additional expansion, we’re really talking about Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals,” said Dr. Eric Ossmann of Prisma Health.
“The idea behind these hospitals is that we will use them to provide treatment within their scope. So we’re going to be in the Tier 2 hospitals providing care that is appropriate for those patients. It won’t be as intense as we’re going to provide in Tier 3, but it will be professional, high quality care at the level South Carolinians will expect. The Tier 1 facilities, we’re really using for quarantine and isolation."
Dr. Linda Bell said it’s important for South Carolinians to continue doing their part to help slow the spread of this virus, with projections showing that the coming weeks will likely be difficult.
“Our preliminary projections based on one particular model suggest that we may see a peak in deaths in the first part of May.”
