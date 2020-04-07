Officials in Aiken investigate house fire death

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation has been opened after a body was found after a fire was put out at an Aiken County home.
According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, officials responded to a mobile home fire on Alicia Drive. After the fire was extinguished, a person was found inside the home. The coroner’s officers has not been able to identify the body because of injuries suffered in the fire.
An autopsy has been scheduled to take place in Newberry on Friday morning.
