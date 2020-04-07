Officer with Lee Correctional Institution stabbed, seriously injured

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An officer with the Lee Correctional Institution was stabbed and seriously injured Monday afternoon.
SC Department of Corrections tweeted about the incident around 6:30 p.m.
According to officials, the stabbing occurred in a living unit. The officer was taken to a local hospital and is recovering at home.
Details are limited at this time. The case is under investigation by SCDC Police and charges are expected to be filed.
The living unit will on lockdown until the investigation is complete.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.