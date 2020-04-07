Miss SC competition rescheduled due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Miss South Carolina competition has now be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The competition will now take place on August 1, according to the Miss S.C. Board of Directors. It was previously set to happen on June 27.
“The health and well-being of our candidates, their families, our competition volunteers, and production team are what matter most during this unprecedented time. Crowning a new Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen are traditions we will continue but only when it is safe to do so,” said Erin Gambrell, Chairman of the Board for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization.
At this point, details for Competition Week are being determined and will be released at a later date.
Competition Week will take place the week of July 26 at the Township Auditorium.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.