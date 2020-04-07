First Alert Forecast: Tracking warm, windy weather, then heavy rain and storms by Sunday

Isolated showers or storms are possible Wednesday. In fact, parts of the Midlands are under a marginal risk for strong storms. At this time, rain chances are only 20%. Our thinking is that we will likely have isolated showers and storms popping up here and there. No widespread severe weather is expected at this point, but we will keep an eye on the forecast. We will also let you know if an Alert Day is posted for Wednesday. High temperatures will be warm, climbing into the upper 80s.