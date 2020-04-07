First Alert Forecast: Tracking warm, windy weather, then heavy rain and storms by Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warm, windy weather on the way. Then, heavy rain and potential strong storms Sunday into Monday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few isolated showers or storms are possible early tonight (20%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
· On Wednesday, we’ll see a few isolated showers/storms (20%). A Marginal Risk for strong storms has been posted for parts of the Midlands. Highs in the upper 80s.
· A cold front will swing through the Midlands Thursday, bringing gusty winds and an isolated shower/storm (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
· Temperatures will sink into the upper 60s by Friday.
· Heads up! Sunday and Monday are Alert Days! We’re tracking periods of heavy rain and a few isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, a few isolated showers or storms are possible early tonight. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.
Isolated showers or storms are possible Wednesday. In fact, parts of the Midlands are under a marginal risk for strong storms. At this time, rain chances are only 20%. Our thinking is that we will likely have isolated showers and storms popping up here and there. No widespread severe weather is expected at this point, but we will keep an eye on the forecast. We will also let you know if an Alert Day is posted for Wednesday. High temperatures will be warm, climbing into the upper 80s.
For Thursday, a cold front will move into the area. An isolated shower or storm could develop. We believe the bigger story will be the winds Thursday. As the front moves in, our winds will likely gust between 25 and 30 mph, so hold on to your hats. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
By Friday, high temperatures will drop into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.
On Saturday, we're expecting partly to mostly cloudy skies. Late day showers are in your forecast as a low pressure system approaches the state. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
Heads up! Sunday and Monday are Alert Days!
Low pressure will bring a good dose of rain and potential thunderstorms to the area for Easter Sunday. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. A few isolated strong storms are also possible. Watch out for flooding. Rain chances on Sunday are around 70% for now. We'll keep you posted. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Rain and potential storms will continue into Monday, especially for the first part of the day, as a cold front moves through. Again, some of the rain will be heavy. Rain chances are around 50%. Weather conditions will improve through the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms Early (20%). Lows will be in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Gusty Winds. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Late Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Sunday (Easter): Mostly Cloudy. Showers & Storms (70%). Some storms could be strong. Highs in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers, mainly early (50%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
