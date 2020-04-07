First Alert Forecast: Alert Day For Isolated Strong Storms Possible

First Alert Today For Isolated Late Day Storm
Another warm day today with above normal High temperatures. We’ll reach middle 80s by afternoon, a small disturbance will pass to our North by afternoon, this will spark off a few late day showers and the possibility of an isolated strong thunderstorm. Any storms that form could contain brief heavy rain and possible small hail. Most of us won’t see a drop, however the potential is still around for a storm or two.
Temperatures continue to go up for Wednesday and Thursday with isolated late day storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s to Near 90 degrees. A cold front will drop in from the North on Friday. This will put an end to our warm (Hot for April) temperatures. Much cooler Friday through the weekend.
All eyes will be on Easter Sunday for the chance of strong storms as the next system will be coming our way.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert Today for a few isolated strong storms
- Very warm the next few days with Highs in the 80s
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds, 30% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A few could contain strong winds and small hail
Tonight: Fair. Lows middle 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 80s. Rain chance 30%
Thursday: Partly sunny, windy and hot! 20% chance of an isolated late day thunderstorm. Highs Near 90
