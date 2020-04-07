Fire hydrant damaged in crash causes low water pressure in east Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A crash involving a truck and a fire hydrant is affecting water service for most of east Camden on Tuesday, officials said.
Around 11 a.m., a truck hit a hydrant on the corner of Hasty and Brown roads, the Dept. of Public Works said.
The crash caused the hydrant to leak water, causing low water pressure for many residents.
Public Works crews are on scene trying to remedy the problem.
They have not given an estimate as to when service will be restored.
Officials did not say if the driver of the truck was hurt.
