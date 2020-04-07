Employee at Nephron Pharmaceuticals tests positive for coronavirus

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An employee who works at Nephron Pharmaceuticals in West Columbia has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The company has precautions in place to protect its employees, including taking their temperatures as they arrive each day. The employee who got the virus did not have a fever or any other symptoms when last at work on March 31, the company said.
Company leaders learned of the employee’s positive test result April 2. They reviewed surveillance footage to see everyone who came into contact with the individual.
The employee will remain at home for 14 days, the company said. Employees who made contact with the person who now has the virus have been sent home, as well.
”As we continue to lead the nationwide COVID-19 response by making life-saving respiratory medications, the health and safety of our hardworking employees remains our highest priority. But we knew this virus would eventually touch a member of our company family," Lou Kennedy, Nephron CEO and owner, said. “We regret to have received confirmation that one of our invaluable employees has tested positive for COVID-19. We are grateful that this employee is home recovering, and we pray for their continued healing, just as we do for people across our nation, who are impacted by the virus.”
Nephron cleaned and disinfected the infected employee’s work area, as well as common areas. The company said it has been cleaning and disinfecting its campus twice a day.
Other safety measures in place to protect employees include new air purifiers, practicing social distancing and providing Nephron hand sanitizer, Vitamin C, tissues and Optivda Health Nano-Silver Sol Skin Care Topical Gel too all workers.
Also, no visitors are allowed at Nephron at this time.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.