Employee at Nephron Pharmaceuticals tests positive for coronavirus

”As we continue to lead the nationwide COVID-19 response by making life-saving respiratory medications, the health and safety of our hardworking employees remains our highest priority. But we knew this virus would eventually touch a member of our company family," Lou Kennedy, Nephron CEO and owner, said. “We regret to have received confirmation that one of our invaluable employees has tested positive for COVID-19. We are grateful that this employee is home recovering, and we pray for their continued healing, just as we do for people across our nation, who are impacted by the virus.”