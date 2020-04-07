Employee of DAK Americas in Gaston contracts coronavirus

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) - An employee at DAK Americas, a company that produces resin used to make some personal protective equipment, has contracted the coronavirus, the company confirmed.
The person works at the company’s location in Gaston, South Carolina.
That person has not been at the facility for more than a week now and is at home under self-quarantine, Ricky Lane, the corporation’s spokesman, said.
Cleaners came to disinfect the facility within three hours of confirmation of the employee testing positive, Lane said.
He added the company had stringent protocols, like social distancing, in place before this confirmed case and continues to do so.
Every employee who shares the work area where the infected worker was stationed is being monitored by having their temperatures taken twice a day, every day, Lane said.
He also said the company continues to follow all CDC protocols. Any employees with symptoms or concerns can contact the company’s on-site nurse.
