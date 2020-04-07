City of Sumter extends curfew until at least May 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter’s city council has decided to keep the city’s curfew in effect until at least May 5.
The curfew is from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.
The ordinance restricts travel within city limits, with the exception of individuals traveling to and from work, and for health care.
During the hours of the curfew, citizens are advised to stay in their homes and not travel freely.
Any person violating this ordinance is subject to a misdemeanor and can be fined up to $100 or 30 days in jail, the same punishment for violating any of Gov. Henry McMaster’s coronavirus-related mandates.
Sumter’s council meets again May 5.
