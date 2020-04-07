Benedict to begin virtual professional certificate programs for professionals, small business owners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College has now launched online, noncredit courses made to help professionals, entrepreneurs, and small business owners.
The courses are available through the college’s Virtual Learning website for potential students. Courses include cybersecurity, digital marketing, entrepreneurship, supply chain management, and others.
Certain courses like digital marketing and supply chain management are being offered by Benedict at a discounted rate until June 1.
No admission or application is required for the program.
Benedict is partnering with Aperion Global Institute to provide the program.
