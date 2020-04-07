Amid coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers set to return to Columbia for one-day session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As of Tuesday afternoon, there are more than 2,400 reported cases of the novel coronavirus in South Carolina.
Wednesday afternoon, more than 100 lawmakers and staff will meet at the State House for a special one-day session. House and Senate leadership said they consulted with health officials in making their decision.
Lawmakers will take up a pair of items. The first being a continuing resolution to provide for continued operation of state government beginning July 1. This will keep state government-funded if a state budget plan for the next fiscal year isn’t passed by that date.
Legislators usually pass a resolution like this when working on the budget plan.
Lawmakers will also vote on a Sine Die resolution. This resolution is usually passed near the end of session to give lawmakers an outline of what issues they can take up once the official calendar is over.
Representative Chip Huggins (R-Lexington) said he plans on being in the chamber on Wednesday. He said you will see many measures in place to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19. "We'll see masks. We'll see six feet or if not more between us. We'll be doing voice voting rather than on the board voting so we're not touching buttons," he said.
House leadership say additional chairs will be added to the House Chamber along the walls for members to spread out in the chamber. In addition, the balcony will be open with 194 seats available for members.
Senators will also be social distancing in the chamber.
Senator Mia McLeod (D-Richland) said she will not be in the chamber on Wednesday. Sen. McLeod has sickle cell anemia and is at risk for the coronavirus. She said she is worried for the senior members of the General Assembly and others, including staff, who might have preexisting conditions.
She said she has urged leadership to consider doing all their business virtually until health officials say it is safe to meet in big groups. "Why can't we do that remotely? The capability is there. The technology is there. There is just not a willingness to explore those capabilities and that's just unfortunate," she said.
Senator Katrina Shealy (R-Lexington) lawmakers have to work together on Wednesday so they limit their times in the chamber in close quarters.
"We don't have to stay there long. As long as everyone goes in and focuses on what we need to vote on. Everyone doesn't need to go up and grandstand," she said.
Rep. Seth Rose (D-Richland) said he is worried about bringing the virus home with him and passing it along to his family or constituents. He said he'll be wearing a mask in the chamber on Wednesday.
“I understand the leadership in the legislature was faced with a difficult decision and this needs to happen so that we can have state government-run. Now is better than later when this could be at its peak,” he said.
Legislative leaders said this one-day session will allow the General Assembly to pause the legislative session and send legislators home until it is safe to return.
The House and Senate are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.