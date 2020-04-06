U.S. Army places temporary hold on new basic training recruits

“One of TRADOC’s main focuses is to develop leaders by accessing, training and educating Soldiers,” said Gen. Paul E. Funk, II, commander of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. “We have to do so responsibly, and we’ve already begun protecting those currently in our ranks with social-distanced-enabled training, reduced movement of our Soldiers and trainees, and increased screening of those moving across our commands. The decision to pause the shipment of trainees to BCT for two weeks will allow leaders to focus on setting conditions so movement can be conducted in a safer manner in the future.”