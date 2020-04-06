Lexington County deputies on scene of death investigation in Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies are investigating a death in Chapin.
Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Old Lexington Highway, near Crooked Creek Park, late Monday morning.
They found a person dead in a car when they arrived, Capt. Adam Myrick said.
A woman who was also in the car is OK. She would not get out when investigators first got on scene, deputies said. After some negotiation, she did get out of the car and is now speaking with officials.
Deputies did not share any information about how the person died.
This story will be updated.
