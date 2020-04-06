2 juveniles charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two juveniles face murder charges in the death of a man found shot after a car crash in Columbia in March.
Dayon Geiger, 20, died in the shooting March 26 on Elders Pond Road, off Hardscrabble Road near Killian Road, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.
Deputies said two cars crashed into each other and when they got to the scene, the driver of one of the cars, Geiger, was found shot to death.
Two 17-year-old boys face charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in Geiger’s death. They will not be identified because of their ages.
One of the juvenile suspects was arrested at his home Friday, April 3.
The second suspect was arrested Monday morning at his home.
They’re being held in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
