Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — William Byron has won the third NASCAR virtual race in a series put together after the coronavirus pandemic stopped sports. Byron had led the most laps in NASCAR’s first two virtual races but had nothing to show for his gaming skills. His win finally came Sunday at a virtual version of Bristol Motor Speedway. The most entertaining part of the iRacing event was the drivers' gaming streams, where they argued and complained about one another. Bubba Wallace “rage quit” the game early after an accident and Daniel Suarez and Kyle Larson were parked after virtually tangling on track.