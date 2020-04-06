Funeral homes begin live streaming homecoming services in light of social distancing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The coronavirus pandemic has meant much of what we’re used to has been put on hold, but there are some areas of life that we just can’t control. Funeral homes are considered an essential service and a business that will continue amid the many changes happening throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.
Dunbar Funeral Homes are located throughout the Midlands. Greg Dunbar is the manager of the Devine Street location. He spoke with WIS-TV about what changes they’re making in order to still assist and support families through what’s already a challenging time, losing a loved one.
“A lot of our business before has been centered around a lot of handshakes and a lot of hugs to comfort people, but with social distancing we’ve had to refrain from that. We’re encouraging people to observe the six-foot social distancing rule," said Dunbar.
"We’re only allowing 10 members to attend to a service for visitation. If it’s a large family, we’re having them come in different shifts to visit.”
Dunbar Funeral Homes have also begun live streaming funeral services more regularly to allow people who are self-isolating to still be a part of the ceremony.
“We actually are inviting only just a couple family members to come in to make arrangements, rather than the entire family, and we’ve actually had a family that used a teleconference meeting in order to include their family members in to make the arrangements," said Dunbar
"We’re also livestreaming funerals, which we’ve had lots of positive feedback from folks who are either unable to travel or feel like they don’t need to be out in the public.”
Dunbar says they’re also coordinating as they much as they can over the phone, through emails and fax machines.
He says some families who have chosen cremation, are choosing to postpone the service until things improve with pandemic.
