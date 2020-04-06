FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain & storms Tuesday, then more rain this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more warm weather here in the Midlands. We’re also tracking some rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few isolated showers and storms are possible early tonight (20%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog possible late. Lows in the low 60s.
· Tuesday is an Alert Day! We are tracking a chance of strong to severe storms for Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain chance is 30-40%.
· Any storms that develop could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Some small hail could develop. We’ll keep you posted to any forecast changes. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
· We’re expecting highs in mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A couple of isolated showers are possible as a cold front approaches Thursday.
· Temperatures will sink into the upper 60s by Friday.
· More wet weather arrives this weekend. In fact, we could see showers and storms on Easter Sunday. Some rain could linger into Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday, expect partly sunny skies across the Midlands. While a stray shower is possible, most areas will likely be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight, we'll see partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Even warmer weather is expected for Monday. Highs will be in the lower 80s. We'll see partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%.
Rain chances will grow to around 30% by Tuesday as a weather system moves in. For now, we're expecting mainly light scattered showers in the Midlands. We'll keep you posted to any changes. Otherwise, on Tuesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Isolated showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but we’re not expecting a washout at this time. High temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s.
Next weekend, rain chances will go up again. In fact, rain chances on Saturday are around 30%, then up to 40% on Easter Sunday. We'll keep you posted to any chances in your forecast. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and in the mid 70s on Sunday.
Today: Partly Sunny. Stray Shower (20%). Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. A Little Cool. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid and upper 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
