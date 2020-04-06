First Alert Forecast: Very Warm Spring Temperatures This Week

High Temperatures This Week Well Above Normal
High pressure to our South and East will bring unseasonably warm temperatures into the state over the next several days as winds will be from the Southwest. This will also give us a bit more moisture to work with so, a few isolated showers are possible today and Tuesday.
Strong winds will bring very warm conditions by Thursday with Highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will move through the state by late in the afternoon/evening Thursday, this will drip temperatures by 15-20 degrees.
Easter weekend is something we’ll be watching closely as a strong storm system looks to develop by the weekend. This could give us widespread rain and thunderstorms.
Weather Highlights:
- Very warm temperatures this week with Highs well above normal with middle to upper 80s
- Only isolated showers possible today and Tuesday.
Forecast:
Today: Partly sunny, isolated late day shower. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 20%
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated late day shower. Highs lower to middle 80s. Rain chance 20%
Wednesday: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Very warm. Highs middle 80s
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.