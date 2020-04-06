BMW Manufacturing closure extended due to coronavirus

GREER, S.C. (WYFF) - BMW Manufacturing announced Monday that it is extending its production interruption by three additional weeks.
The South Carolina plant had been scheduled to open on April 13, but the plant’s production interruption will be extended through April 30.
"The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been far reaching, and customer demand for our product has declined considerably, a news release said. "Stay-at-home orders are still active throughout the country and Mexico, which is adversely affecting our supply chain."
The release said additional cleaning and disinfecting will be done at work stations throughout the plant.
While operations are suspended, BMW officials said they are adjusting production volume, shifting models and workforce structure to reflect the changing market.
The company said it will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action when it is needed.
