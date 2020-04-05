RCSD investigating fatal shooting on Green Tree Drive

By Jazmine Greene | April 5, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 1:29 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead.

The incident occurred on the 100 block of Green Tree Drive.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. this morning. Upon arrival they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary information obtained as part of the investigation has revealed that 29-year-old DeShawn Dingle showed up to the home waving a pistol during a family gathering.

Attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful.

A 32-year-old at the gathering, fearing for the life of a sibling, fired at Dingle. The 32-year-old was injured when the Dingle returned fire.

Both men were taken by EMS to Prisma Health Hospital. Dingle was pronounced dead due to complications from a gunshot wound.

No arrest have been made at this time. The investigation is on going.

