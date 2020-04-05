RCSD investigating fatal shooting on Green Tree Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead.
The incident occurred on the 100 block of Green Tree Drive.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. this morning. Upon arrival they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Preliminary information obtained as part of the investigation has revealed that 29-year-old DeShawn Dingle showed up to the home waving a pistol during a family gathering.
Attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful.
A 32-year-old at the gathering, fearing for the life of a sibling, fired at Dingle. The 32-year-old was injured when the Dingle returned fire.
Both men were taken by EMS to Prisma Health Hospital. Dingle was pronounced dead due to complications from a gunshot wound.
No arrest have been made at this time. The investigation is on going.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.