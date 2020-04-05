Lowcountry communities find ways to keep spring traditions alive amid cancellations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This weekend would have been a packed one with major events across the Lowcountry. But those are on pause in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Cooper River Bridge run would have brought around 40,000 people and $35 million to the Charleston area. In the effort of safety during the pandemic, the famous 10K has been postponed until August 1.
“We were really bummed,” Mount Pleasant resident Angel Holmes said. “But we both said to each other, we cannot miss the bridge run.”
Holmes and her husband met after the 2018 Bridge Run. The couple says they were determined to keep the tradition alive.
“It’s our anniversary, just a special time for us,” Holmes said. “So we said we will run the Bridge Run in our neighborhood and do our best.”
Official event organizers are allowing participants who can’t make race day in August to complete a “virtual 10K,” running any course from now through May 13.
But the run was just one of many events planned for this weekend.
The Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island was canceled. The tennis tournament usually brings in more than 100 athletes and 90,000 spectators.
Finally, the Flowertown Festival in Summerville has been postponed until September.
That event draws hundreds of thousands of people and more than 40 million dollars to the local economy.
Businesses that often see a spike in sales during the event are now working to stay open.
“It’s not as busy as it has been in the past. It’s not as busy as we’re used to,” Cuppa Manna Café employee, Alexis Osbey said. “We’re still getting enough business to keep us open, to give back as much as we can. But of course, doesn’t compare to anything that we’re used to."
Despite the festival’s postponement, some say COVID-19 couldn’t stop them from enjoying the area’s colorful flowers.
“So we’ve been driving around through the streets of Summerville looking at the old homes and the flowers and it’s gorgeous,” resident Andrea Temple said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.