Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Virus deaths top 200 in Georgia as stay-home order kicks in
ATLANTA (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in Georgia now exceed 200 as a statewide shelter-at-home order takes effect. Saturday marked the first full day of Georgia residents living under Gov. Brian Kemp's emergency order requiring them to stay home except under specified circumstances. It will be enforced until April 13 and could be extended. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Saturday that 208 people in the state have died because of the new virus. More than 6,300 infections have been confirmed statewide, and more than 1,200 have been hospitalized. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told The Telegraph of Macon that his deputies will not be stopping people without probable cause.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-APPALACHIAN-TRAIL-HIKERS
Coronavirus pandemic disrupts Appalachian Trail dreams
COSBY, Tenn. (AP) — Hikers on the Appalachian Trail face difficult decisions as the coronavirus pandemic worsens: postpone a dream or ignore warnings and keep hiking. Alexandra Eagle and Jonathan Hall planned for a year before setting out March 9 to hike the 2,190-mile trail for their honeymoon. They knew about the new coronavirus spreading across the globe but considered themselves lucky to be trading Brooklyn for a tent on the trail. But the Appalachian Trail Conservancy has urged hikers to leave the trail. For Eagle and Hall, their difficult decision to end their hike came down to the small chance they might catch the virus, something Eagle said she couldn’t live with.
JOSEPH LOWERY-FUNERAL
Civil rights hero Lowery honored at private Atlanta funeral
ATLANTA (AP) — The family of the Rev. Joseph Lowery is saying farewell to the civil rights veteran with a private funeral kept small because of the coronavirus pandemic. About 10 members of Lowery's family attended a graveside service Saturday in Atlanta after his casket arrived in a horse-drawn caisson attended by men in top hats. Lowery helped Martin Luther King Jr. start the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and decades later delivered a prayer at President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration. The Atlanta minister was 98 when he died March 27. The family said his death was from natural causes not related to the virus.
OFFICER SHOT
Georgia officer shot during chase; murder suspect arrested
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to look into a shooting Saturday that has left an officer injured and a murder suspect in custody. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports College Park spokesman Gerald Walker says one of the city’s officers was shot while chasing a murder suspect. The officer, identified as Sgt. Charles Landrum, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where doctors removed the bullet from his neck. Walker says he's expected to remain hospitalized overnight for observation.
SOLDIER OLYMPIANS
Georgia soldiers see their OIympic dream deferred until 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Two Army soldiers stationed in Georgia say they're willing to wait another year to see their Olympic dreams come true. Spc. Phillip Jungman and 1st Lt. Amber English both serve in uniform at Fort Benning. They're also competitive skeet shooters who earned spots on the U.S. team during Olympic trials last month. Soon after, their chance to compete in Tokyo got delayed when the coronavirus pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone the games until 2021. Jungman says his heart sank when he first heard the news. Now he says the “good of all humanity" is the most important thing. And both soldiers will still have a spot on the U.S. team when the Olympics finally arrive next summer.
COLD CASE ARREST
Police: Man arrested in 2012 cold case of slain teen
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said they’ve made an arrest in the 2012 shooting death of a Georgia teen. Donald Ash was charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Vanessa “Honey” Malone. Details regarding the arrest or how investigators linked 34-year-old Ash to the crime weren't immediately released. It’s unclear whether Ash had an attorney. DeKalb County police said Malone interrupted an armed robbery on October 23, 2013 when she entered a friend's apartment and was fatally shot by the robbers. Her death sparked an outcry on social media and her case was featured on The Dr. Oz Show in March. Her family previously expressed distrust in witnesses statements.
AP-US-MLK-ARREST-RECORD
Georgia prosecutor to expunge MLK's 1960 Atlanta arrest
ATLANTA (AP) — A county prosecutor in Georgia says he will expunge Martin Luther King Jr.’s record for a 1960 trespassing arrest during a sit-in at a whites-only dining room inside an Atlanta department store. Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he also wants to erase the records of all other civil rights workers arrested while protesting racial segregation in Atlanta. But some civil rights advocates said these civil disobedience arrests are part of history and badges of honor. Trespassing charges were dropped within days after King was arrested on Oct. 19, 1960 at Rich's Department Store.
RAPPER ARRESTED-PLAYBOI CARTI
Georgia rapper Playboi Carti facing drug, traffic charges
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Rapper Playboi Carti has been released from custody following his arrest on drug and traffic charges in Georgia. Clayton County sheriff’s deputies stopped a Lamborghini with an expired license plate tag late Thursday and arrested the rapper, whose real name is Jordan Carter. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Friday that the 24-year-old was arrested after deputies found 12 bags of marijuana, three guns and other drugs, including oxycodone, Xanax and codeine. Carter is the boyfriend of Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. His best-known songs include “Magnolia” and “wokeuplikethis*” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.