First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer weather and our next chance of rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more warm weather here in the Midlands. We’re also tracking some rain.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine today. A stray shower is possible. High temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.
· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the 50s.
· A few isolated showers are possible Monday. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
· Scattered showers are expected Tuesday. Rain chances are around 30% for now. Highs will be in the low 80s.
· Highs will soar into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
· More wet weather arrives next weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday, expect partly sunny skies across the Midlands. While a stray shower is possible, most areas will likely be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Even warmer weather is expected for Monday. Highs will be in the lower 80s. We'll see partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%.
Rain chances will grow to around 30% by Tuesday as a weather system moves in. For now, we're expecting mainly light scattered showers in the Midlands. We'll keep you posted to any changes. Otherwise, on Tuesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Isolated showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but we're not expecting a washout at this time. High temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s.
Next weekend, rain chances will go up again. In fact, rain chances on Saturday are around 30%, then up to 40% on Easter Sunday. We'll keep you posted to any chances in your forecast. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and in the mid 70s on Sunday.
Today: Partly Sunny. Stray Shower (20%). Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. A Little Cool. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid and upper 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s.
