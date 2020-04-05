8 arrested after refusing to leave mass gathering protest outside Charlotte abortion clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police broke up a gathering of about 50 protesters outside of a Charlotte abortion clinic on Saturday.
Eight people who refused to leave the premise at the Preferred Women’s Health Center on Latrobe Drive were arrested.
Police said the gathering of 50 people violated the mass gatherings in the North Carolina Stay at Home Order.
All of the participants were asked to leave, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
After an initial request for compliance, 12 people who were in violation refused to leave and were issued a citation for Violation of Emergency Prohibitions and Restrictions under NCGS 14-288.20A(2).
Following the issuance of citations, eight of those people still refused to comply with the order and were arrested.
Police said all eight have been charged Violation of Emergency Prohibitions and Restrictions under NCGS 14-288.20A(2).
CMPD is continuing to manage the order through voluntary compliance, but the department will enforce violations through citations and/or misdemeanor arrests if voluntary cooperation is not gained, police said.
