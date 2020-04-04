West Ashley gym and salon cited for violating stay-at-home ordinance

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A gym and a salon in West Ashley were cited on Friday for violating Charleston’s stay-at-home ordinance.
Charleston police say the owner and two employees of All for You salon on Sam Rittenberg were issued citations by the city’s Department of Livability and Tourism department.
A citation was also issued to the owner of Tres Gym on Savannah Highway.
City officials reported receiving tips about both businesses being open in violation of the ordinance which requires non-essential businesses to close to temporarily slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to police, each business also appeared to be operating in violation of Gov. Henry McMaster’s emergency executive order of March 31.
On Wednesday, city officials received tips about both businesses being open in violation of the ordinance.
“As part of the city’s efforts to educate businesses about the ordinances before issuing citations, the owners were given a verbal warning and told they had to close their businesses,” Charleston police said.
However on Friday, city officials received tips through Crime Stoppers and the city’s Citizens Service Desk about both businesses still being open in violation of the order.
“The Director of the city’s Department of Livability and Tourism went to the salon and it appeared to be closed, but customers were entering the business through the rear door,” a report by police stated.
“He knocked on the rear door and an employee let him inside,” the report continued. ”The owner and two employees were inside along with three customers who were having their hair and nails done. He then went to Tres Gym and a customer let him inside. There were eight customers inside, along with the owner.”
Police are requesting citizens to continue to report any violations to the Citizens Service Desk at 843-724-7311 during business hours, or to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
Citizens can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
